Leopard rescued from poachers’ net

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A four-hour long operation by forest field staff - with a curious crowd in the background - saw a four-year-old leopard released from a trap net laid by poachers at Kundakhai forest of Ganjam district on Thursday.

The net was laid to catch wild boars but the leopard walked into it. After being examined by veterinary doctors, the big cat was released in Kiriamba forest, said Ghumusar South DFO Satya Narayan Behura. The forest under Buguda range has a large population of wild animals.

The leopard had attacked DK Das, a 30-year-old man, earlier injuring him badly. He was admitted to government hospital in Buguda after sustaining injuries but his condition is stated to be stable. Locals usually put traps to hunt wild boar for their meat and save crops in the forest.

The population of wild boar has gone up manifold in the area and animals enter human habitations and cause damage to standing crops.