Odisha woman 'murder': Police detain one, hunt on for other accused

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A team of Jajpur and Commissionerate police on Thursday detained one of the accused involved in the alleged murder of a student of Rama Devi Women's University.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Swain of Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar, was detained at Airfield police station and being interrogated. Body of the victim, Jharaphula Nayak of Marundeipasi village within Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district, was found at a roadside under mysterious conditions near Mulapala Chowk in Kuakhia on Wednesday.

Locals said that two youths brought Jharaphula’s body on a scooter and dumped it at the roadside. The entire act was captured in CCTV camera installed at a nearby brick kiln. Jajpur SP Rahul PR said police found vital clues after examining the CCTV footage. The investigating team also examined call details of the deceased. The girl, in her last WhatsApp chat with her brother on January 26, had said that she was with a friend Sonali.

Both the accused have been identified and a special team is carrying out raids at different locations to nab the other accused, the SP added. However, police are yet to reach Jharaphula's friend whom she had named in her last WhatsApp chat. Earlier on the day, the deceased student’s father Ramakant Nayak had alleged that his daughter was murdered.

He suspected involvement of Swain who was in a relationship with his daughter. Jharaphula, a Plus Three second year Arts student, had gone to Bhubaneswar on January 24 to attend a birthday function the next day. She was scheduled to return to her native village on January 26.

A senior officer of Commissionerate Police said, "We are providing assistance to Jajpur police. Investigation is on to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to Jharaphula’s death. Accused Swain will be handed over to them. The other suspect is likely be nabbed soon."