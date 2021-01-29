Procurement cloud over Pausha Purnima festivities

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Procurement troubles eclipsed Pausha Purnima celebrations this year across the district where farmers have been facing harrowing times due to unsold paddy and closure of mandis following non-allottment of fresh target by the State government. The farmers in Golamunda block were seen sitting on a dharna blocking the Biju Expressway at Tumra.

While the agrarian festival, popular next to Nuakhai in western Odisha, is usually a mass holiday for farmers and agricultural workers and the harvest of paddy is celebrated, this year was shadowed as farmers are upset with stacks of unsold paddy and closed mandis with no fresh procurement targets.

Till reports last came in, the blockade was ongoing, disrupting traffic from Nuapada and Raipur on one side and different areas of Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts on the other. As per reports, over 4,500 quintal paddy is lying unsold in Tumra Mandi for which the farmers have tokens.

Some tokens are 15 to 28 days old and others on the verge of lapsing. This has been giving sleepless nights to a large number of farmers leading to the protest. A similar road blockade was staged by villagers of Pandigaon on January 25. The protest was withdrawn after assurances from authorities.