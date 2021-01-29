Tension after worker falls into pit, dies   

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Unease prevailed in Ora village within Betnoti police limits of Mayurbhanj district after a worker engaged in construction of a bridge under Biju Setu Yojana died on Thursday. The deceased, 23-year-old Deepak Singh was a machine operator and engaged in work when a nearby pillar slipped into a pit. Both Singh and his machine too fell into the 15 feet deep pit and were buried. Singh belonged to Dhansole village in Rashgobindpur.

As the news spread, family members of the deceased and locals reached the spot and blamed the construction agency for the mishap. They blocked road demanding arrest of owner and manager of the construction firm. Due to road blockade, communication between Baripada and Badasahi via Pratapur was paralysed for some time.

The agitators also brutally assaulted manager Shatrughna Mahali who sustained grievous injuries. On being informed, Betnoti police along with an ambulance rushed to the spot and retrieved Singh’s body from the rubble. Besides, police rescued Mahali from the clutches of irate agitators. The agitators were pacified after the construction firm’s owner assured to provide financial assistance for final rites of the worker and compensation to his kin.

Betnoti IIC Tilottama Rout said the injured manager of the construction agency was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Singh’s body has been sent for postmortem. Basing on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s uncle, a case has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC against the construction firm’s owner and investigation is on, the IIC added.

