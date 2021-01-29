Union Budget session: BJD to attend, raise Odisha issues in Parliament

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday said it will attend the President's address to the Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, despite the Opposition parties announcing a boycott to protest the contentious farm laws.

National BJD spokesperson and chief whip Sasmit Patra announced the party's decision to attend the joint sitting and raise all issues concerning Odisha on the floor of both the houses. However, he did not elaborate on the reasons to go against the opposition parties at a time when the country is rocked by the farmers' protests for repeal of the farm Acts and the party itself is going through a rough patch in its relation with BJP.

The ruling party is facing increasing heat from BJP, the main opposition party in the State, as the latter has in recent months adopted a more confrontational attitude. The BJP has been attacking the State government over various issues from the Nayagarh minor murder case, rising crime against women and political murders along with farmers causes.

The party has launched a Statewide "Mandi Chalo Abhijan" against alleged large-scale irregularities in paddy procurement in the State. The BJD on its part has also announced a Statewide agitation by the farmers to protest anti-farmer policies of the Centre.

It alleged that the Centre has decided not to lift parboiled rice through Food Corporation of India (FCI) and held back subsidy of about Rs 6,040 crore which is inflicting a severe financial burden on the State. The party has warned that farmers will descend on the streets, if the demands are not accepted by the Centre/FCI. The BJD decision has come in for sharp criticism from the Congress.

"It is nothing but double standards of the BJD. The party has been opposing the anti-farmer policies of the NDA government and demanding implementation of MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations along with doubling of minimum support price (MSP), but at the same time has decided to attend the joint session," senior Congress legislator Santosh Singh Saluja said.

"The sudden change in stance is surprising and has exposed the party for its tendency to bail out the Centre when it is in problem," Saluja said and added that in the past too the BJD had helped the NDA government several times to come out of difficult situations in the Parliament.