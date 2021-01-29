STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With 50.7 per cent coverage, Odisha tops COVID-19 vaccination chart in country

The number of HCWs vaccinated in the State went up to 1,94,058 after 15,831 beneficiaries got the shot on Thursday.

Published: 29th January 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha topped the list of major states in covering maximum beneficiaries during the first spell of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that aimed at inoculating healthcare workers across the country by February 10.

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the coverage was 50.7 per cent (pc) in Odisha followed by Haryana 50 per cent, Rajasthan 46.8 per cent, Telangana 40.3 per cent, Andhra Pradesh 38.1 per cent, Karnataka 35.6 per cent and Madhya Pradesh 35.5 per cent by Wednesday.

The number of HCWs vaccinated in the State went up to 1,94,058 after 15,831 beneficiaries got the shot on Thursday. It has been ranked fifth in terms of number of beneficiaries. Though the target was to cover 19,770 health workers at 230 sites in 27 districts, 80 per cent among them turned up.

However, after an encouraging start, the vaccination slowed down in many districts on the first day of the second spell as the coverage was 100 per cent and above in only four districts with Balasore recording the highest 114 per cent.

The vaccination was not satisfactory in 16 districts that trailed behind the State average of 80 pc. Keonjhar was at the bottom with only 47.6 pc HCWs turning up for vaccination. Bhubaneswar achieved only 81.6 pc as 1,306 were vaccinated of the targeted 1,600 beneficiaries. No adverse event after immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported in the State. 

The second spell of the first phase inoculation drive, which began in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, resumed in other parts of the State on Thursday. The Health and Family Welfare department has planned to vaccinate 16,050 HCWs at 193 sites on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Health Odisha covid vaccination COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp