BJP takes paddy protest across 10 western Odisha districts

Demands immediate opening of mandis to procure unsold paddy.

Published: 30th January 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers staging protest in Sambalpur on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Turning up the heat on State government over its farm policies, the BJP on Friday took its protest to 10 districts of western Odisha alleging irregularities in paddy procurement. BJP workers staged dharna in front of collectorates and sub-collector offices across the districts including Sambalpur.

Party leaders submitted a memorandum detailing 9-point charter of demands addressed to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. The demands included immediate opening of market yards to procure unsold paddy from farmers, development of mandis across western Odisha region, renewal of tokens which have lapsed, halt deduction of paddy per quintal in the name of FAQ and provision of financial support to farmers for paddy bags and transportation. 

BJP’s Rengali MLA Nauri Naik said farmers of the district are being deprived of economic and social justice because of the insensitive attitude of the State government and its anti-farmer policies. “A large quantity of paddy has been lying unsold in the district because of mismanagement. We demand immediate procurement of unsold paddy from farmers,” he added. Protest was also held in front of the offices of Kuchinda and Rairakhol sub-collector in Sambalpur district.  

Earlier on January 21, the BJP had organised a Chasi Adhikaar rally over procurement in Sambalpur. As part of their protest, they had attempted to gherao the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), North following which many party leaders were taken into preventive custody by police. 

After holding an overnight dharna inside police station, BJP leaders called off their protest after discussion with the RDC. They had given a 72-hour ultimatum to the government to resolve the issues. The party had also threatened to resort to agitation if their demands were not fulfilled. The decision to stage dharna across the region was subsequently taken on January 25.

