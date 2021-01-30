Bus enroute Raipur turns turtle, five critically hurt

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Five passengers were critically injured as a passenger bus they were travelling in turned turtle near Masina Gora under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district.

Sources said, the accident took place in the wee hours of Friday when the bus, carrying 38 passengers, was on its way to Raipur from Cuttack. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Police reached the spot and admitted the injured passengers to Boudh hospital. Identities of the injured are yet to be ascertained as they were unconscious, police said.

In a similar mishap, a private bus with 40 passengers leaving from Malkangiri to Bhubaneswar was hit by a truck, on NH-57 near Charichaka under Purunakatak under Boudh district, leaving 4 injured. Police believe the accidents were a result of dense fog.