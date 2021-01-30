COVID-19 restrictions relaxed further in Odisha, here are the new guidelines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Making further relaxation of restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Saturday raised the ceiling on political, religious and social congregations including marriage and last rite related gatherings to 500 from the earlier 200.

According to the Unlock guidelines issued by the Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena, social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

The guidelines to be in force till February end also allows anganwadi centres to be reopened from February 1. However, outdoor restrictions for pregnant women, the elderly and people with comorbidities continue.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and thermal screening are compulsory at all gatherings. Indoor programmes can be held with 50 percent of the total seats.