STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

DMF funds: Astro-turf plan to become reality

Rourkela will soon get India’s largest and world-class hockey stadium to host the World Cup matches as the second venue, he added.

Published: 30th January 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Astro-turf

Astro-turf

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Efforts to augment sporting infrastructure in Sundargarh ahead of Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 have gained momentum with Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera visiting the tribal-dominated district to expedite work on proposed astro-turf facilities in 17 blocks. 

On Friday, the Minister visited the proposed sites of the astro-turf hockey stadiums in Bisra, Nuagaon, Kuanrmunda, Rajgangpur, Kutra and Bargaon blocks. He had visited five blocks on Thursday and the rest would be covered on Saturday. 

Behera said he will physically inspect the proposed sites and after reviewing the ground situation, submit a report to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Coaches would be appointed at the facilities to help tribal youths grow into quality players. Rourkela will soon get India’s largest and world-class hockey stadium to host the World Cup matches as the second venue, he added.

On November 4, 2018, the Chief Minister had laid foundations for 17 astro-turf stadiums in the district. However, the projects were moving at a snail’s pace till recently apparently due to paucity of funds. 
Meanwhile, the astro-turf project has received a shot in the arm with the Sundargarh administration giving in-principle approval to release the required fund for the proposed hockey stadiums in 16 blocks from the district mineral foundation (DMF) in this financial year. 

Administrative sources said laying of astro-turf at the State government-run Sports Hostel at Bhawanipur in Sundargarh town is underway while land has been earmarked in 16 blocks. However, physical progress has not started so far. After preparation of the detailed project reports, cost of each facility would be finalised and funds released accordingly. Depending on the size, each facility would require `5-`6 crore. Around `80-`96 crore would be required for the 16 stadiums.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Astro-turf
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp