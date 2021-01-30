Forest personnel attacked, eight hurt

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri forest range officer Basudev Nayak along with eight forest personnel sustained injuries after they were attacked by villagers of Namkonda during rescue of an Indian pangolin from a paddy field in the village on Thursday night.

On being informed that Namkonda villagers have illegally kept an Indian pangolin, a 15-member forest team led by Nayak rushed to the village at around 10 pm to rescue the endangered mammal.

On reaching the spot, they found that some villagers were engaged in bargaining with smugglers for the pangolin. When they intervened, a group of around 20 villagers armed with lathis and sharp weapon attacked them.