Government offices to open with full strength from February 1

No death reported in last 4 days; no apprehension of second wave in State but some restrictions to continue till March-end.

Published: 30th January 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the new Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly and no death has been reported for last four days, Odisha Government is treading cautiously before throwing open every thing. Although there is no apprehension of the second wave in the State, some restrictions may continue till March 31. 

Sources said restrictions for elderly persons, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women on outdoor movement except for essential and health purposes are likely until they are vaccinated. Though the State Government allowed all departments and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to function with full strength of officers and staff from February 1, all offices throughout the State will remain closed on Saturdays. 

If any department or office is constrained in maintaining physical distancing among staff members as a result of 100 per cent attendance, the authorities will have to regulate staff strength as felt necessary.The General Administration and Public Grievance department, however, directed all employees to strictly follow Covid-19 protocol to prevent the spread of the infection. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said there is no apprehension of second wave in the State as the number of new cases is declining considerably. “But people have to remain caution and take all preventive measures including the Covid appropriate behaviour in their daily lives. Use of mask, proper sanitisation and social distancing are now part of life,” he said.  

The State recorded below 100 new Covid-19 cases for the second time in a week. Only 70 fresh cases were recorded from 20 districts as the rest 10 districts reported zero infection in last 24 hours. Barring Nuapada that registered 11 infections, other 19 districts reported less than 10 cases. There was no death due to Covid-19 for the fourth consecutive day. The number of active cases in the State stands at 1,067.  So far 3,34,850 cases have been recorded and 1,906 have succumbed to the disease.

