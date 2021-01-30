STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labourers stop ASI from cleaning Sari Deula site

However, the archaeologists have not been able to proceed with further cleaning following the agitation of the labourers at the site. 

Published: 30th January 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 10:56 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Scientific cleaning at the site close to Suka-Sari temple complex by the Bhubaneswar Circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was stalled for the second day on Friday by labourers who were earlier engaged in ASI projects.

Demanding permanent engagement in the ASI, nearly 100 labourers have been staging dharna at the site since Thursday  morning. After demolition of the Gopal Tirtha Mutt in the area by the civic authorities, the ASI had launched scientific cleaning of the spot and  dug up an ancient structure resembling a temple floor and architectural fragments in the  north-west corner of the Sari temple.

However, the archaeologists have not been able to proceed with further cleaning following the agitation of the labourers at the site. The labourers who were directly engaged in conservation, excavation and other works related to ASI (Bhubaneswar Circle) for nearly 10 years were disengaged in 2018 after the Ministry of Culture notified that they can now only be engaged through a contractor. 

When the ASI officials offered to deploy them through contractor, the labourers refused. They have been on stir ever since.ASI Superintending Archaeologist Arun Malik said although he approached the Commissionerate Police for help, the latter hasn’t yet paid heed. “I had filed a complaint with the IIC of Lingaraj police station but he refused to intervene. I had to approach the DCP and he assured help but no step has been taken so far to remove the agitators and let the ASI do its job”, Mallik added.Commissionerate Police, on the other hand, clarified that they are looking into the matter.

