Medicos, staff tiff leaves 3 injured

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A scuffle between students and staff of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) over improvement of hostel facilities left three injured on Friday.

Students’ union president Aurobindo Prasad, another student Sarthak Mohapatra along with an office clerk were admitted to the hospital for treatment, Baripada Sadar Police Station’s IIC Premoda Nayak said.

The medical college has been experiencing unrest for past couple of days over students demand for basic facilities such as drinking water, transportation, ambulance and garbage disposal.

On Friday, a group of students, led by Prasad, went to meet the principal. The clerk allegedly prevented them. When the students insisted, he threatened to call in a group of youths. This led to a heated exchange and the clerk hit a student. A clash ensued and office furniture was damaged.

However, no complaint has been lodged with police. On Thursday, some students had blocked the road between Baripada and Chitrada for some hours, withdrawing it later after meeting with Collector, Vineet Bhardwaj.