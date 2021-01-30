STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to revamp its single window clearance system

At a separate meeting, the Chief Secretary asked officials to put implementation of 23 investment projects on fast track.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a view to make Odisha more industry friendly, the State government on Friday asked authorities to ensure that investors are not asked to  frequent any office for obtaining clearances.The directive was issued by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra at a high level meeting while reviewing the progress of the Single Window Clearance Authority (SWCA). 

Mahapatra directed all departments concerned to designate a nodal officer to coordinate with Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) for developing a new online platform. He asked officials to complete development of the new portal in all respects along with its dry run by end of March.

The Chief Secretary also asked officials to revamp the district-level single window authorities with more professionalism and accountability. He advised them to put in place a district-level industry facilitation authority with enhanced role of collectors. 

Directing the officials to converge the promotional activities of MSMEs, handloom, handicraft, textile and manufacturing units with district industries centres (DICs), Mahapatra asked personnel in DICs to help entrepreneurs in getting approvals and certificates from different offices.

The Chief Secretary said the new version of SWCA should be more comprehensive and gratifying for the investors with an end-to-end system, from receipt of an application to delivery of all services. 
The State has attracted an investment of around `1.25 lakh crore from February, 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.At a separate meeting, the Chief Secretary asked officials to put implementation of 23 investment projects on fast track.

