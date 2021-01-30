STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rescued leopard dies, investigation ordered

Leopard

Leopard (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Hours after it was rescued from a net trap laid for wild boars under Buguda forest range in Ganjam district on Thursday, the four-year-old leopard perished to asphyxiation and hunger.

The knot of the trap around the leopard’s neck caused the suffocation. Dr Bhagabati Prasad Das who conducted the autopsy on Friday said the big cat died due to hunger and asphyxiation. Viscera of the leopard has been sent to OUAT in Bhubaneswar to ascertain the exact reason of death. 

Meanwhile, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) HS Upadhyay has ordered a probe into the matter and directed the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Berhampur to find out the circumstances leading to animal’s death and submit a report at the earliest.

The death of the leopard has brought safety and conservation of the animal in Odisha under scanner as at least 18 leopards lost their lives due to poaching and other reasons in the State last year. 

The Forest and Environment department had recorded three leopard deaths and seized eight leopard hides in 2020 while a number of those had been seized by the Special Task Force of the Crime Branch.

