Rs 1.75 lakh for man who lost eyesight

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to pay within four months Rs 1.75 lakh as compensation to a person who had lost his eyesight after undergoing surgery at an eye camp in 2011.The Court issued the direction on Thursday on a petition filed by Nabaghana Nayak, a farmer of Kendrapara district. The petition filed in 2013 had languished till it was disposed of on Thursday.

Nayak had sought the Court’s direction for compensation for the loss of his eyesight due to defective surgery conducted in the camp organised by Basanta Kumari Rural Eye Hospital and Research Centre, Ostapur, Kendrapara at Gopabandhu club, Marshaghai on September 25, 2011.

Justice BR Sarangi said, “Since the petitioner already lost 60 per cent of his eyesight as per the disability certificate issued by the medical board, a compensation of Rs 1,75,000 be paid by the government to the petitioner, which shall be recovered from Basanta Kumari Rural Eye Hospital by the State”.

The Court observed that whenever a health camp is conducted, the doctors of such hospital should ensure that adequate medical personnel are available to conduct such surgery, so that each patient is given adequate care.