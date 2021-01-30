STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Swain version fuzzy, cops seek remand

The alleged murder of Rama Devi Women’s University student Jharaphula Nayak continued to be shrouded in mystery as prime accused’s versions left many loose ends.

Published: 30th January 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police taking the accused for production in court on Friday | Express

Police taking the accused for production in court on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The alleged murder of Rama Devi Women’s University student Jharaphula Nayak continued to be shrouded in mystery as prime accused’s versions left many loose ends. After his arrest from Bhubanewar, accused Rakesh Swain apparently confessed to the police that he and 21-year-old Jharaphula were in a relationship.

Jharaphula boarded a bus to Jashipur at Jaydev Vihar on January 26 morning but later alighted at Vani Vihar square. She later reached Rupali square on foot where Swain was waiting on a scooter. According to the accused, they later checked in to hotel to spend the night. The next morning, Swain said he found her unconscious and panicked. He called his friend Shekhar to the hotel. The two carried an unconscious Jharaphula on a two-wheeler to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

However midway, they realised that she had died and decided to dispose of her body. The duo then dumped Jharaphula’s body at a roadside near Mulapala Chowk in Jajpur, police said quoting the accused. However, what remains unclear is how they went unnoticed from the hotel carrying Jharaphula on a two-wheeler without raising suspicion.

With the reason behind Jharaphula’s death still unclear, police have launched a rigorous investigation to get vital clues in the case. Jajpur SP Rahul PR said, police are waiting for the postmortem report. “We will bring the accused on remand for further interrogation. We are verifying all aspects of the probe to unravel the mystery behind the girl’s death.” A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused Shekhar, who was riding the two-wheeler, he added.

Swain was produced in a Jajpur court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody. In order to crack the case, police have prayed to the court to take him on a five-day remand for further interrogation.
Meanwhile, chairperson of State Commission for Women Minati Behera visited Jajpur to probe the death. She visited Dialakhandi, the spot where the girl’s body was found. Behera met Jajpur SP and Collector and discussed about Jharaphula’s death case.

Jharaphula, who belonged to Marundeipasi village within Jashipur police limits of Mayurbhanj district had gone to Bhubaneswar on January 24 to attend a birthday party of her friend. She was scheduled to return to her native village on January 26. However, her body was found dumped at the roadside on January 27.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Swain
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp