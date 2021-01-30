Swain version fuzzy, cops seek remand

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The alleged murder of Rama Devi Women’s University student Jharaphula Nayak continued to be shrouded in mystery as prime accused’s versions left many loose ends. After his arrest from Bhubanewar, accused Rakesh Swain apparently confessed to the police that he and 21-year-old Jharaphula were in a relationship.

Jharaphula boarded a bus to Jashipur at Jaydev Vihar on January 26 morning but later alighted at Vani Vihar square. She later reached Rupali square on foot where Swain was waiting on a scooter. According to the accused, they later checked in to hotel to spend the night. The next morning, Swain said he found her unconscious and panicked. He called his friend Shekhar to the hotel. The two carried an unconscious Jharaphula on a two-wheeler to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

However midway, they realised that she had died and decided to dispose of her body. The duo then dumped Jharaphula’s body at a roadside near Mulapala Chowk in Jajpur, police said quoting the accused. However, what remains unclear is how they went unnoticed from the hotel carrying Jharaphula on a two-wheeler without raising suspicion.

With the reason behind Jharaphula’s death still unclear, police have launched a rigorous investigation to get vital clues in the case. Jajpur SP Rahul PR said, police are waiting for the postmortem report. “We will bring the accused on remand for further interrogation. We are verifying all aspects of the probe to unravel the mystery behind the girl’s death.” A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused Shekhar, who was riding the two-wheeler, he added.

Swain was produced in a Jajpur court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody. In order to crack the case, police have prayed to the court to take him on a five-day remand for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, chairperson of State Commission for Women Minati Behera visited Jajpur to probe the death. She visited Dialakhandi, the spot where the girl’s body was found. Behera met Jajpur SP and Collector and discussed about Jharaphula’s death case.

Jharaphula, who belonged to Marundeipasi village within Jashipur police limits of Mayurbhanj district had gone to Bhubaneswar on January 24 to attend a birthday party of her friend. She was scheduled to return to her native village on January 26. However, her body was found dumped at the roadside on January 27.

