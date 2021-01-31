STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Anganwadis in Odisha to reopen from February 1; primary schools next

Hot cooked meals will be provided to the pre-schoolers in ages of three to six years in a staggered manner by complying with all Covid-19 safety norms like hand-washing and physical distancing.

Published: 31st January 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

A municipal worker sanitises a classroom as per COVID-19 norms. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government on Saturday allowed reopening of anganwadi centres (AWCs) from February 1 while indicating it could also open up primary schools from the month.

As per the SOP issued by the Women and Child Development department, the AWCs will be opened for two hours from 9 to 11 am for 25 days a month.

Hot cooked meals will be provided to the pre-schoolers in ages of three to six years in a staggered manner by complying with all Covid-19 safety norms like hand-washing and physical distancing.

If needed, the children may attend the AWCs in two batches, the SOP stipulated.

The School and Mass Education department has been asked to prepare a detailed SOP for the primary schools and decide on opening them with approval from the government.

Issuing the notification on further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in February, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena has also raised the ceiling on social, political and religious gatherings to 500 persons from earlier 200. 

Anganwadi centres to open from February 1

However, the permission for such gatherings will will be given by the district magistrates, municipal commissioners or other officers authorised by them.

The guidelines maintained that in open spaces, appropriate number of persons will be allowed keeping the ceiling in view to ensure prescribed physical distancing norms.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the ceiling. 

The School and Mass Education, ST/SC Development and Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities departments have been authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of reopening of schools and hostels under its control in respect of classes from IX and XI in a graded manner. 

However, outdoor restrictions for pregnant women, persons above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age and people with comorbidities to continue, barring essential and health reasons.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and thermal screening will be compulsory at all gatherings.

What’s Allowed

  • Reopening of anganwadi centres from February 1.

  • Opening of primary schools to be decided by S&ME department.

  • Social, political, religious gatherings with max 500 persons.

  • Opening and use of swimming pools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Odisha Lockdown
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp