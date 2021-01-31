Anganwadis in Odisha to reopen from February 1; primary schools next

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday allowed reopening of anganwadi centres (AWCs) from February 1 while indicating it could also open up primary schools from the month.

As per the SOP issued by the Women and Child Development department, the AWCs will be opened for two hours from 9 to 11 am for 25 days a month.

Hot cooked meals will be provided to the pre-schoolers in ages of three to six years in a staggered manner by complying with all Covid-19 safety norms like hand-washing and physical distancing.

If needed, the children may attend the AWCs in two batches, the SOP stipulated.

The School and Mass Education department has been asked to prepare a detailed SOP for the primary schools and decide on opening them with approval from the government.

Issuing the notification on further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in February, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena has also raised the ceiling on social, political and religious gatherings to 500 persons from earlier 200.

However, the permission for such gatherings will will be given by the district magistrates, municipal commissioners or other officers authorised by them.

The guidelines maintained that in open spaces, appropriate number of persons will be allowed keeping the ceiling in view to ensure prescribed physical distancing norms.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the ceiling.

The School and Mass Education, ST/SC Development and Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities departments have been authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of reopening of schools and hostels under its control in respect of classes from IX and XI in a graded manner.

However, outdoor restrictions for pregnant women, persons above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age and people with comorbidities to continue, barring essential and health reasons.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and thermal screening will be compulsory at all gatherings.

