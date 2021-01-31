COVID-19: Physical proceedings in Odisha HC from February 15

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has decided to resume physical proceedings to hear advocates from February 15. Both physical and virtual proceedings will be allowed.

The decision follows receipt of a letter by the Registrar General from the High Court Bar Association’s Interim Committee seeking an option to be permitted to appear for physical hearing before the High Court, official sources said.

In the letter, Interim Committee secretary senior advocate Yeeshan Mohanty suggested adoption of both physical and virtual proceedings to hear advocates.

The letter followed an Interim Committee resolution passed after ascertaining the opinions of many members.

There was divided opinion among the association members regarding the mode of conducting court proceedings.

“In order to accommodate the divergent view, the Interim Committee feels that physical mode may be adopted for conducting Court proceeding for those members who may give option for such and virtual mode may be adopted for the rest”, the resolution said. In an order issued on Friday, Registrar General Malay Ranjan Dash said, “The hearing in the High Court in physical mode shall be resumed on February 15 in terms of the standard operating procedure (SOP) which shall be notified shortly”.