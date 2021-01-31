STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NITR-PARC initiative to ascertain poverty pattern of KBK region

PARC is in a nascent stage and methodologies of the research would be worked out shortly. Two PhD scholars of the institute would soon be recruited to the centre.

Published: 31st January 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Poverty Alleviation Research Centre (PARC) of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) will be focussing on understanding the never-ending poverty pattern of KBK districts and find ways of addressing the crisis. Launched recently, the centre will be utilising its tech and research expertise to detail the vicious cycle of poverty, pumping of resources and bottlenecks  impacting the districts. PARC was set up with financial assistance of Rs 60 lakh from NIT-R alumnus Venkata Narsimham Peri on January 26, which coincided with the institute’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

The centre’s chairman-cum-coordinator Prof Snehashish Chakraverty of the institute’s  department of Mathematics said the inter-disciplinary research project with use of mathematical modelling and Artificial Intelligence would understand the causes of poverty in the KBK region and work out measures to eradicate it. He said the research on the subject would also be helpful in predicting the pattern of poverty basing on which assistance would be sought from the Central and State governments. 

PARC is in a nascent stage and methodologies of the research would be worked out shortly. Two PhD scholars of the institute would soon be recruited to the centre. Peri, who is the co-chairman of the centre said, “As a student of Developmental Economics at London School of Economics and practitioner of deep analytics, I believe that poverty is a problem of science and with the right amount of modelling and data, we can help the administration intervene in the best possible way to arrest families from slipping into chronic poverty.”

Peri said the Poverty Research Centre at UC Davis (USA) which extensively works on similar problems and provides assistance in California will mentor a team of PARC with technical assistance and apt methodologies. PARC will pool resources from departments for an evidence based research to understand the genesis, evolution and the cycle dragging generations of families and communities into acute poverty. 

NIT-R director Prof Animesh Biswas said the research study would identify the bottlenecks preventing desired uplift of people of KBK region despite pumping of ample resources by successive Central and State governments.  He said the study would involve massive data collection, simulation and analysis to offer best possible corrective measures.

Science for poverty alleviation 

  • PARC was set up with financial aid of `60 lakh by NIT-R alumnus Venkata Narsimham Peri
  • The centre will use mathematical modelling and AI to understand causes of poverty in KBK region
  • Two PhD schools of NIT-R would be recruited to the centre
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp