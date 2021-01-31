Nrutyayan cultural fest kicks off

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A two-day cultural programme of the city-based institution Nrutyayan kicked off on Saturday. The programme, organised as part of 28th annual day of the institute promoting Odissi dance and music, was inaugurated by eminent poet Radha Shyam Patra.

An Odissi dance ballet ‘Bindhya Giri Basini’ choreographed by Guru Durga Charan Ranbir was presented on the inaugural day highlighting various ‘leelas’ of Goddess Durga.

This apart, Pallavi based on rag ‘Bajrakanti’ was performed. A group Abhinaya ‘Kahin Gale Murali Phunka’ was also performed by the artistes along with various folk dances at the end of the programme.

Renowned mardal Guru Niranjan Patra attended the event as guest of honour. The programme was conducted by Gayatri Ranbir and Manoj Pradhan.