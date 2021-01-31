Odisha government urges Centre to approve Ansupa plan 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has urged the Centre to approve a five-year integrated management plan for Ansupa lake.

Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, who inaugurated a watch tower built at a cost of Rs 35 lakh for proper conservation and management of the lake recently, said the government during a high-level meeting of the State Wetlands Authority had worked out a plan and placed the proposal before the Centre seeking Rs 21.23 crore for its implementation.

“The plan will be executed as soon as the fund is received,” he said.

The government has planned to spend Rs 12.95 crore for development of eco-garden, extension of nature trail and development of irrigation facility, while Rs 4.5 crore will be spent for soil moisture conservation of the lake and desilting works at Dahalia embankment.

Around Rs 2 crore has already been spent to remove weed and improve fisheries management to generate livelihood for locals of around 20 nearby villages.

The Minister said land acquisition process is in progress at Bishnupur mouza on the south side of the lake for an eco-tourism project at an investment of Rs 40.65 crore.