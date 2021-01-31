STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Maoists kill two including sarpanch' son in Kandhamal district

Published: 31st January 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR:  Maoists on Friday night struck at Gochaguda village within Belghar police limits of Kandhamal district, killing two persons including son of a sarpanch, accusing them of being police informers.

Sources said, a group of 15 to 20 armed Maoists reached the village late in the night and dragged Bhabani Shankar Patra, son of the sarpanch of Bhandarangi panchayat and Hemanta Patra, a ration shop owner, out of their houses. 

They then shot one at point blank range killing him on the spot. The other was beaten to death.
Before leaving the village, the Maoists of Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavalli (BGN) division, left a note stating that the two were killed for being police informers.

It said, the deceased were responsible for the deaths of five Maoists in an encounter with police at Sirki last year. 

The rebels also warned others working as police informers to surrender within a fortnight or face similar consequences.

On getting information,  local police along with bomb disposal squad reached the village in the morning and sent the bodies to Tumudibandha hospital for postmortem. 

“Prima facie it seems one of the deceased sustained firearm injury and another was assaulted and throttled to death. However, the exact reason behind their deaths will be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem reports,” said a senior police officer. The authorities denied the deceased were police informers.

They warned of intensified action against the left wing extremists in the region. 

“Last year, 15 Naxals were killed in exchange of fire with security forces in four operations at Kandhamal-Kalahandi bordering areas. They have targeted two innocent civilians to create an atmosphere of fear among the villagers,” said the police officer.  

Belghar police have registered a case and investigation is continuing, he added. In the last one month, Kandhamal police have busted two Maoist hideouts in Daringbadi and Chakapada blocks. In both the operations, the rebels managed to escape after an exchange of fire with security forces. Meanwhile, the villagers have demanded adequate security deployment in the area after the incident.

