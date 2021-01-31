STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 2,056 crore demand notice to Sarada Mines for excess mining   

A day after the order of the Ministry of Forest and Environment to Odisha, the Delhi High Court stayed the order.

Published: 31st January 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Directorate of Mines has served demand notice of Rs 2,056 crore to Sarada Mines Pvt Ltd (SMPL), the lease holder of Thakurani iron ore block in Joda mining circle of Keonjhar district, for carrying out mining operations without environment clearance (EC) and production of minerals in excess of the EC capacity.

The company, which had got a big relief from Delhi High Court in September 2020 in the illegal mining case, has been asked to pay Rs 2056.38 crore compensation under Section 21 (5) of MMDR Act, 1957 for the monthly excess production on pro-rata basis.

The Directorate had issued show cause notices to the company on October 6, 2020 and January 7, 2021 for the excess production. In response to the notices, the company had submitted a reply on January 25.

Finding the reply not satisfactory, the Directorate issued the demand notice. The company has been directed to make the payment of the compensation through online.

Thakurani block of SMPL was a supplier of iron ore to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. Sarada Mines had moved to Delhi High Court in September last year immediately after the Centre asked the State government to stop mining operation at Thakurani iron ore block and initiate action against the lease holder for violation of Environment Protection Act, 1986.  A day after the order of the Ministry of Forest and Environment to Odisha, the Delhi High Court stayed the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp