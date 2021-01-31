Three dear crushed to death on Cuttack-Paradeep railway line

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Three deer were crushed to death under wheels of a goods train at Chhapolia under the Raghunathpur area on the Cuttack-Paradeep railway line on Saturday night.

Reports said that the accident spot near Salijanga village comes under the Dhartanga Gada forest area where the rail line has been stretched.

Deer and other animals usually come to the rail track to visit the local paddy fields for grazing. Forest officials reached the spot and seized the carcass.

After performing the postmortem, they buried the carcasses in the Dhartanga Gada forest zone. An investigation into the incident has started, informed the Jagatsinghpur Forest Range Officer RK Samantray.