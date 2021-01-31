STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three deer run over by train, seven held for leopard death

Reports said that the accident spot near Salijanga village comes under the Dhartanga Gada forest area where the rail line has been stretched. 

Published: 31st January 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Spotted deer near a pond in Bhitarkanika National Park

Representational Image. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/BERHAMPUR: Three deer were crushed to death under the wheels of a passenger train on Cuttack-Paradeep railway line at Chhapolia near Salijanga village in the wee hours on Sunday.
The deer were hit by the train while crossing the railway track. Salijanga comes under Dhartangada forest area where the railway line has been stretched. Deer and other forest animals usually cross the track to graze in local paddy fields. 

Forest officials led by Jagatsinghpur range officer RK Samantray reached the spot and seized the carcasses. After postmortem, those were buried in the forest. Investigation into the incident is underway, informed the range officer. In 2019, three deer were killed after being hit by a train at Gopalapur on Cuttack-Paradeep railway line. Meanwhile, Buguda police and forest officials arrested seven persons for their involvement in the death of leopard which was caught in a net trap.

On January 28 night, the big cat was caught in a trap set by poachers in Manitara section of Buguda forest while it was out searching for food. The forest officials rescued the animal and released it in the forest after a four-hour long operation. However, the leopard was found dead on Saturday. It had died due to asphyxiation and hunger.

After investigation, the seven persons were arrested for laying the trap. Ghumusur South DFO Satyanarayana Behera said eight persons including prime accused Ranjit Naik had laid the trap. A country bomb, crowbar and other materials were seized from their possession. Another accused is absconding and will be nabbed soon.

On the other hand, Dr Bhagabati Prasad Das, who conducted autopsy of the leopard, said the reason of the big cat’s death was due to hunger and asphyxiation. To ascertain the exact reason, its viscera and body parts have been sent to OUAT. The report is awaited.

Locals alleged that forest personnel had applied excessive strength while rescuing the leopard due to which the knot tightened. Following the leopard’s death, the PCCF had ordered an inquiry into the incident. However, details of the probe report are yet to be made public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha deer death Cuttack-Paradeep railway line leopard death
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp