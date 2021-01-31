Three deer run over by train, seven held for leopard death

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/BERHAMPUR: Three deer were crushed to death under the wheels of a passenger train on Cuttack-Paradeep railway line at Chhapolia near Salijanga village in the wee hours on Sunday.

The deer were hit by the train while crossing the railway track. Salijanga comes under Dhartangada forest area where the railway line has been stretched. Deer and other forest animals usually cross the track to graze in local paddy fields.

Forest officials led by Jagatsinghpur range officer RK Samantray reached the spot and seized the carcasses. After postmortem, those were buried in the forest. Investigation into the incident is underway, informed the range officer. In 2019, three deer were killed after being hit by a train at Gopalapur on Cuttack-Paradeep railway line. Meanwhile, Buguda police and forest officials arrested seven persons for their involvement in the death of leopard which was caught in a net trap.

On January 28 night, the big cat was caught in a trap set by poachers in Manitara section of Buguda forest while it was out searching for food. The forest officials rescued the animal and released it in the forest after a four-hour long operation. However, the leopard was found dead on Saturday. It had died due to asphyxiation and hunger.

After investigation, the seven persons were arrested for laying the trap. Ghumusur South DFO Satyanarayana Behera said eight persons including prime accused Ranjit Naik had laid the trap. A country bomb, crowbar and other materials were seized from their possession. Another accused is absconding and will be nabbed soon.

On the other hand, Dr Bhagabati Prasad Das, who conducted autopsy of the leopard, said the reason of the big cat’s death was due to hunger and asphyxiation. To ascertain the exact reason, its viscera and body parts have been sent to OUAT. The report is awaited.

Locals alleged that forest personnel had applied excessive strength while rescuing the leopard due to which the knot tightened. Following the leopard’s death, the PCCF had ordered an inquiry into the incident. However, details of the probe report are yet to be made public.