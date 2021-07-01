Covid death toll crosses 4,000 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With 48 more people succumbing to the disease, the highest single day fatalities so far, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha crossed 4,000 mark on Wednesday. The new cases also breached 3,000 again with 3,371 infections in last 24 hours pushing the tally to 9,09,800. As many as 75,649 tests, including 22,116 through RT-PCR, were conducted during the period.

Despite the highest number of tests in a day, the test positivity rate (TPR) has shown a rise. The TPR was 4.4 per cent (pc) against 4.1 pc a day before. Mayurbhanj district reported the maximum 8.6 pc followed by 8.5 pc in Nayagarh, 7.6 pc in Balasore, 7.5 pc in Khurda and 7.3 pc in Bhadrak.

Similarly, Khurda recorded the highest number of new cases at 530 followed by Cuttack (468), Balasore (258), Mayurbhanj (222), Kendrapara (219), Jagastinghpur (210). While the number of cases saw a decline in Balasore, the rising trend continued in five other districts.

However with a gradual decline in positivity rate, the government has projected the new cases to come down to 1,160 and active cases to 12,449 by July 15. The active cases now stood at 28,189.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said as many as 1.15 lakh Covid cases have been detected during the door-to-door survey by health workers, ASHA and anganwadi workers between May 24 and June 22. “Among them, 13,120 critical cases were hospitalised for treatment,” he said.

Of the 48 fatalities, seven were reported from Khurda, five each from Cuttack and Nayagarh and four each from Ganjam and Sundargarh districts. Three deaths each were recorded in Bargarh, Boudh and Dhenkanal districts, two each in Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda and one each in Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Puri and Sambalpur. With this, the death toll soared to 4,018.