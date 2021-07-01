Handloom outlet, Sambalpuri Bastralaya opens in Odisha's Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The first showroom of Sambalpuri Bastralaya was inaugurated by Minister for Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts Padmini Dian at Gobindpali road here on Wednesday.

Situated near the head office of Sambalpuri Bastralaya Cooperative Society Limited, the mega showroom spreads over 2,800 sq ft. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.77 crore of which Rs 1.33 crore was provided by the State government under its Promotion of Handloom Industries (PoHI) initiative.

Marketing officer of Sambalpuri Bastralaya Hemanta Mishra said, “We have set a sales target of Rs 5 crore - Rs 7 crore from the showroom which will have all the latest handloom designs in sarees, suit pieces and ready-made garments. Besides, products of Sambalpuri Bastralaya will be available on our website www.sambalpuribastralaya.com for online shopping.”

Among others, Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya and Collector Jyoti Ranajn Pradhan were present during the inauguration. Currently, 5,913 weavers are associated with Sambalpuri Bastralaya of which 2,950 are regularly working with the cooperative society. With the inauguration of the new showroom, the number of outlets of Sambalpuri Bastralaya has gone up to 42 across India including 40 in Odisha and one each in Mumbai and Kolkata.