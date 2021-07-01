Make KALIA scheme beneficiary list public, demands Odisha BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Disbursement of special Covid-19 financial assistance to 18 lakh landless farmers under KALIA scheme by the State government from Wednesday triggered a political slugfest with the BJP asking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make the beneficiary list public.

The party once again asked the government to explain the criteria for selection of landless farmers. “What is the definition of landless farmers and where is the census data to claim that the State has 18 lakh landless farmers? If the government has such a database, let it put the panchayat-wise beneficiaries list in public domain,” said State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra.

He stated that the government announcement of providing special financial assistance of `386 crore to 18 lakh landless farmers during an extremely difficult situation is certainly a welcome move. “But the people of the State have the right to know who the actual beneficiaries are as the government is changing the numbers of small and marginal farmers, sharecroppers, landless agricultural labourers and farmers from time to time”, he said.

The government first announced that 75 lakh farmers of the State will be covered under the KALIA scheme. Subsequently, the number of beneficiaries came down to 53 lakh out of which 3.41 bogus beneficiaries were identified.

“The BJP has been asking the government to make the list of 53 lakh beneficiaries public to bring transparency in the scheme. We fail to understand why the government which is giving so much importance to 5T, including transparency, is reluctant to publish the beneficiary list,” Mohapatra remarked.