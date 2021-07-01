STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha police issue advisory on safe use of social media

Police requested the citizens to not share their personal information on social media platforms and carefully check the details of a person’s profile before befriending them.

Representational Image (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In order to curb spread of inflammatory content on various social media platforms, Odisha Police on Wednesday issued an advisory to citizens on safe use of the networking sites. They have been advised to use social media in a positive way in the larger interest of the society.

On the occasion of World Social Media Day, the Crime Branch (CB) officers urged the citizens not to impulsively believe in what is being shared on online platforms and remain wary while sharing or uploading any post as it might contain malicious information.

“When a user opens a new social media account, he/she should closely take a look at the website’s privacy policy along with terms and conditions of the third-party applications,” read the advisory.
The police have also requested the citizens not to share their personal information on social media platforms and carefully check the details of a person’s profile before befriending him/her.

“Social media users are also advised to not open various accounts on a single platform by using different names and not to post obscene content,” said a police officer. The police also cautioned the citizens to remain alert while browsing in the free WiFi zones.

