STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

20 feet high tides threaten Odisha's coastal Chikiti village, houses damaged

In 2008, state authorities including current Behrampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu and OLA Speaker Surjyanarayan Patro proposed a guard wall for this purpose, which remains on pen and paper even now.

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Locals said tides around 20 feet high have caused sea water to engulf the entire beach and damage houses.

Locals said tides around 20 feet high have caused sea water to engulf the entire beach and damage houses. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  People in the coastal village of Ramayapatana in Chikiti block are in a state of panic as high tides have been lashing the area since June 26. With four houses already collapsed, some panic-stricken villagers have moved to safer places. 

On Thursday, tehsildar Biswaranjan Kanhar and a team of engineers from the Water Resources department visited the village and took stock of the situation. Local leader Janardan Odia alleged that the confluence near Sunapur about 1 km from Ramayapatana, where the water of Bahuda river reaches the sea, has been buried, resulting in sea water gushing in during high tide. 

Notably, in 2008, when the village faced similar circumstances, then Union Minister and present Berhampur MP, Chandra Sekhar Sahu, then Odisha Revenue minister and present Speaker of OLA Surjyanarayan Patro and then Ganjam Collector VK Pandian had visited the village and proposed to construct a wall which remains only on pen and paper till date. 

Locals said tides around 20 feet high have caused sea water to engulf the entire beach and damage houses. Immediate clearing of the confluence along with building a guard wall is the need of the hour to save the seaside villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coastal village Odisha high tide Chikiti high tides Chandra Sekhar Sahu Surjyanarayan Patro
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp