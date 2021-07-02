STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre deputes high-level team to Odisha as Covid cases surge

The team will monitor testing, surveillance, and containment operations besides Covid appropriate behaviour and its enforcement.

Published: 02nd July 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ambulances are lined up in Bhubaneswar amid a surge in COVID-19 cases

Ambulances are lined up in Bhubaneswar amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo| EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has deputed a high-level team of experts to Odisha to assess the Covid-19 situation and suggest remedial actions. Odisha is among six states that have been reporting a high number of Covid cases for the past few days.

A two-member Central team, comprising a clinician and public health expert and a public health specialist at All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIH&PH) Dr A Dan will visit different worst-hit districts in the State.

Sources said as an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various States for Covid management, the Centre has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs.

The team expected to arrive in Odisha in the next couple of days will monitor the overall implementation of Covid-19 management, especially in testing, surveillance and containment operations besides Covid appropriate behaviour and its enforcement.

The team will also review the availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen and the progress of vaccination.

ALSO READ | Petrol soars past record Rs 105 in Malkangiri as fuel prices skyrocket in Odisha

The health officials deputed to Odisha will interact with the State authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

The team besides helping the State government with containment measures will submit a detailed report to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the steps taken to contain the spread of the disease and prevent deaths.  

Other states where the multi-disciplinary teams have been sent are Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Manipur.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 3,222 new Covid-19 cases and added 46 more deaths in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 9,16,109 and death toll 4,109.

Nine of the fatalities were reported from Khurda district, four each from Puri, Sundargarh and Nayagarh and three deaths each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Sambalpur.

Of the new cases, 1,838 were in quarantine and the rest 1,384 were local contact cases. After a surge in new cases for a few days in Khurda and Balasore, the fresh cases rose by nearly 40% in a day in Cuttack district that recorded 619 infections, the highest among all districts, followed by Khurda (422), Jagatsinghpur (212), and Balasore (208).

As many as 74,225 samples were tested during the period and the test positivity rate stood at 4.34%. The State has 30,950 active cases now.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid situation Odisha Covid cases Odisha Covid managment
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp