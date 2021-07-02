STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre's report reveals only two per cent govt schools in Odisha have internet access   

According to the report released by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, only 16.18 per cent of government schools in Odisha have computers, few of them being functional.

Published: 02nd July 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

An offline class underway at Odisha's Salebhata village.

An offline class underway at Odisha's Salebhata village. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the School and Mass Education department has been claiming to be spending crores of rupees in improving the infrastructure of government schools, only two per cent of such schools across Odisha are reported to have internet facilities.

This was revealed in the Unified District Information System for Education report for the 2019-20 academic session, covering both government and private schools, that was released by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on July 1, 2021.

According to the report, there are 53,260 government schools in Odisha of which only 8,615 (16.18 per cent) schools have computers with 8,500 being functional. Only 1,450 (2.72 per cent) government schools have internet facilities while it is 35 per cent in the case of the 2,231 private schools. The data pointed out that the situation has worsened in comparison to the 2018-19 academic session when 9.7 per cent of these schools had functional desktops and 6.26 per cent had internet facilities.

When it comes to other infrastructure, 40,859 government schools (76.72 per cent) have electricity, 33,695 of them have functional electricity connections. The report adds that the State has opened libraries and reading rooms in 95 per cent of the government schools.

As far as student enrolment is considered, the report shows that the total enrolment of students in the State from pre-primary to higher secondary level in 2019-20 stands at 80,33,815, down by 68,516 students as compared to 81,02,331 in 2018-19 session. The enrolment of girls has remained similar to boys at all levels, highest being at primary level and higher secondary levels.

The report adds that the percentage of OBC enrolment saw a miniscule drop at 36.2 per cent whereas it was 36.8 per cent in the previous session but there was a marginal rise in Muslim enrolment at 2.02 per cent in comparison to 1.5 per cent in 2018-19.

There is, however, a drop in the number of teachers in government schools at 2,38,550 whereas there were 3,40,477 teachers in the previous session. Similarly, the pupil to teacher ratio (pupils per teacher) at higher secondary level has been 66:1 and 17:6 in secondary level. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha school internet Unified District Information System for Education report Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp