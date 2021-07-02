Havildar attacked with his own baton by burglary suspect in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A policeman sustained injuries after being attacked with his own baton by a burglary suspect at Balisahi village in Tirtol on Thursday. The injured cop was identified as havildar Smrutiranjan Mohapatra. He was assaulted by Nandakishore Baral of Balisahi.

Sources said suspecting Baral’s involvement in the burglary of a temple in nearby Totasahi village, a police team led by Tirtol sub-inspector (SI) Dharitri Jena went to Balisahi to question the accused. When the team reached near Baral’s house, he came outside and started swearing against the policemen.

All of a sudden, Baral snatched the baton from Mohapatra’s hand and chased the police team. While SI Jena fled the spot, the accused caught hold of Mohapatra and assaulted him with the baton in front of the villagers. The havildar later escaped from the village with injuries. He was admitted to Manijanaga community health centre.

Tirtol IIC Bhabgrahi Rout said Baral is involved in two dacoity and snatching cases. “On the basis of the complaint lodged by Mohapatra, a case has been registered. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is on the run,” he added.