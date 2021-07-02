STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rendered homeless by cyclone Yaas, mother-daughter duo in Odisha takes shelter in cowshed

Though Minati avails old age pension and PDS commodities, by her own admission, she sells those to buy her daughter’s medicines. 

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Minati's thatched house was blown away by the gusty winds during the cyclone that ravaged the State on May 26. 

Minati's thatched house was blown away by the gusty winds during the cyclone that ravaged the State on May 26. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A poor widow who lost her home in the coastal village of Badapal under Kujang in cyclone Yaas has been spending sleepless nights in a cowshed with her 13-year-old daughter Purnima. Minati's thatched house was blown away by the gusty winds during the cyclone that ravaged the State on May 26. 

Government assistance to rebuild houses after cyclone has not yet reached any of the villagers. Minati lost her husband Dhaneswar Samal, the only earning member of the family of three,  in 2014. Reeling under acute poverty, Minati, who owns a cow, barely manages to sustain life by selling milk and begging in local market places. Though she avails old age pension and PDS commodities, by her own admission, she sells those to buy her daughter’s medicines. 

“Without sufficient feed, even the cow, my only asset, has stopped giving milk. I sell the commodities I receive under PDS to treat my daughter. With no way out, I resorted to begging in Kujang market, but with lockdown restrictions and markets closed, I am unable to even beg for survival,” said a desperate Minati. 

Ex-ward member Prasanna Sahoo said many villagers like Minati with damaged houses due to the cyclone are yet to receive any sort of financial help, mostly because the administration has submitted ‘nil’ damage report in many parts of Kujang and other blocks. Contacted, BDO Amiya Panda said there is no housing scheme initiated for residents of Badapal yet. 

“If she has been enlisted in the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), she will be eligible for a pucca house when her turn comes,” added Panda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas Odisha Jagatsinghpur Odisha woman cowshed PDS Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp