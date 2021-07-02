STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tribal girl in Odisha sells flowers to buy phone for online classes  

Unable to attend online classes, 15-year-old Sima Madkami collected mahua flowers from a nearby forest and sold them in the market to raise money for a smartphone. 

Published: 02nd July 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sima, a Class X student of government (SSD) Girls’ High School at Satiguda,  couldn’t attend the online classes unlike many of her friends due to financial constraints.

Sima, a Class X student of government (SSD) Girls’ High School at Satiguda,  couldn’t attend the online classes unlike many of her friends due to financial constraints. (Photo | Express)

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Only a few have the ability to overcome challenges in the pursuit of knowledge and 15-year-old Sima Madkami is one. Such was the lure of education for the teenager from Koya tribe that she traversed difficult forest terrains to collect mahua flowers and bought a mobile phone from the sale proceeds so that she can continue her studies.

Sima, a Class X student of government (SSD) Girls’ High School at Satiguda,  couldn’t attend the online classes unlike many of her friends due to financial constraints. Her farmer father’s meagre income from less than an acre of land in their native S Tandapally village under Malkangiri block was not enough to buy a smartphone. 

The 15-year-old was forced to stay away from the digital learning process after closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic but unwilling to let poverty come in way of her education, a quietly determined Sima decided to use the lockdown period this year to pursue her dream and spent her entire time collecting mahua flowers and seeds in the nearby forest from morning till evening. After collecting the forest produce, she would visit the local markets to sell the flowers and seeds. This was her routine for around two months and finally, she was able to save enough for buying a smartphone.

Sima now owns an android phone worth Rs 8,000. “I am very happy to be able to join classes which are being livestreamed on YouTube from Monday to Friday. Due to financial problems of my family, I couldn’t attend the online classes last year. Now, I am enjoying every bit of the digital learning process,” Sima told TNIE. The girl further informed that apart from mahua flowers and seeds, she also sold brinjals grown on her father’s farmland in the local market during the lockdown period.

“After being motivated by my school English teacher Banani Mahapatra, I put in all efforts to buy a smartphone,” she said. The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) started livestreaming classes on various subjects on YouTube from June 21 as there is a little possibility of schools reopening in the current academic session due to the Covid pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp