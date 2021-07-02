Legislature party divided over change in Odisha's Congress leadership 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as talks of change in Odisha's Congress leadership have gained steam, the legislature party is divided over the issue of whether a new party president should be announced or status quo maintained. However, a majority of the MLAs want the lingering issue of party restructuring to be solved as early as possible so that it can prepare for panchayat and urban elections next year.

Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati said that the party should take a decision in this regard urgently. “Let the national leadership decide who will be the next President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC). But it should be decided and things should not be allowed to continue in this manner,” he added.

Similarly, his colleague Santosh Singh Saluja said that a decision is pending in this regard for a long period now. He added that a party cannot be run effectively when State office-bearers are not in place.

Both the pro-changers and loyalists of the incumbent OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik want things to be sorted out and the party allowed to run in a normal manner.

Though Patnaik is continuing as the OPCC president for more than two years after the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the party does not have a State committee except two working presidents. The supporters maintained that a decision should be taken and a committee announced at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a group of Congress leaders are camping at New Delhi to lobby for Barabati-Cuttack MLA of the party Mohammad Moquim as the next OPCC president. Moquim’s name has been in contention for more than a year now. Sources in Congress said the decision is pending because of the Covid pandemic.