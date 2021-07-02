Odisha government targets 12.5L hectare farmland, 8 kharif crops under PM crop insurance scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has targeted to cover 12.5 lakh hectare of agricultural land under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the kharif-2021 to provide security cover to farmers against possible crop loss due to vagaries of nature.

With July 31, 2021, being the cut-off date for online enrolment for crop insurance with the NCIP portal, common service centres (CSC), insurance companies and banks, the State government has requested all the loanee and non-loanee farmers to complete the formality within the specified time.

Eight notified crops - paddy, groundnut, cotton, turmeric, ginger, red gram, maize and ragi - will be covered under the crop insurance scheme for the kharif season while nine crops - paddy, green gram, block gram, groundnut, mustard, sunflower, potato, onion and sugarcane - have been notified for the insurance coverage for rabi season.

Launching the Crop Insurance Awareness Campaign for PMFBY during the Crop Insurance Week here on July 1, 2021, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo flagged off two IEC vans which will continue to engage the farmers on the PMFBY throughout the crop insurance week. The two vehicles will travel in 10 backward blocks in 10 aspirational districts of the State where crop insurance penetration is low.