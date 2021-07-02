Odisha: Offline matric exam to be held from July 30 to August 5

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged faulty evaluation of matriculation marks, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday announced that offline examinations will be held from July 30 to August 5.

The BSE officials said the examination for both regular and ex-regular students will be held simultaneously in one sitting from 10 am to 12 noon. As per the schedule, the question pattern will be the same for regular and ex-regular students in first language, second language, third language and mathematics subjects.

There will be separate question papers for regular and ex-regular students in general science and social science subjects. However, 15 minutes extra time will be provided for mathematics paper. Those who are dissatisfied with the result published through alternative assessment method can appear for the offline examination.

Form fill-up process will be conducted between July 5 and July 14. There would be no examination fee, said BSE officials and clarified that the score of the offline examination would be considered as the final result and binding on part of the candidate.