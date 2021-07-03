STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As curbs ease in Odisha, Covid cases rise again

The State government had announced unlock guidelines starting July 1 in which all shops have been permitted to stay open till 2 pm.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials said that they have doubled the testing with an aim to identify patients and treat them to check transmission. Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the easing of lockdown and resultant violation of Covid-19 protocols, Jagatsinghpur is witnessing a worrying picture with detection of 212 new cases on Friday, up from 63 cases a day before. The district has been reporting more than 100 cases on an average daily since last week, with one of the villages shut down after reporting 45 cases.

Many have alleged that businessmen are violating guidelines by keeping their shutters open till evening with the knowledge of officials in rural and urban areas. People thronging the markets are reportedly throwing all caution to wind and openly violating Covid norms. 

Around 45 cases have been recorded in Sanbakharabad village under Ichhapur panchayat of Balikuda block, prompting officials to declare a 3-day shutdown in the village. Due to spread in infection, district administration has instructed all officials to ensure social distancing and use of masks  in public places are adhered to. 

