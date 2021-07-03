BJP stir seeking token system termination in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After staging protests across three districts, the BJP’s Krushak Morcha here staged a demonstration in front of the civil supplies office demanding immediate paddy procurement from the farmers and termination of the token system on Friday. The agitators also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through chief civil supplies officer (CCSO) Subodh Mallik in the connection.

Sources said, thousands of farmers failed to sell their paddy in mandis due to lapsed tokens and resorted to distress sale in the open markets below the minimum support price (MSP) which is only around `1,200 per quintal. The agitators, through the memorandum, criticised the token system stating that instead of facilitating sale of paddy, it has posed hurdles for farmers.

The agitators also demanded to know whether the report, prepared by the Central team that visited four mandis and submitted report to the State government, has been considered by the administration. Lastly, the BJP workers sought to end the monopoly of the millers at the market yards as they have been reducing the price of paddy per quintal in the name of quality.

President of BJP Krushak Morcha, Sambalpur Sameer Babu claimed that tokens of over 800 farmers in the district has lapsed. Despite raising their voices, no help came their way. “We want the government to withdraw the centralized token system to facilitate the farmers in selling their produce,” added Babu. Mallik assured the protestors of forwarding the matter to the appropriate forum. Earlier, on June 25 also, the members of the group had staged dharna outside the CSO office over the same demands but no action was taken.