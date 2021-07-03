STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Covaxin to be available in Ganjam from July 5

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the decision to introduce Covaxin in Ganjam was taken as the district has the highest number of ULBs.

Covid 19 Vaccine

A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hit by the shortage of Covishield vaccine, Odisha government on Friday decided to introduce Covaxin in Ganjam district from this month for people of 18-44 age group. The vaccine will be available from Monday.

As per decision, the Bharat Biotech vaccine will be supplied to the coastal district for vaccination of beneficiaries who are yet to receive the first dose of Covid vaccine. The Covishield will be supplied only for beneficiaries who are due for a second dose. Until now, Covaxin was limited to Bhubaneswar only while Covishield was available for the rest of the State.

The Health department has directed the Collector and CDMO of Ganjam, and Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation to take steps for the smooth transition. They have been asked to plan sessions for beneficiaries due for the second dose of Covishield and focus on dosage and vaccination schedule besides management of AEFI cases.

Since Covishield and Covaxin are not interchangeable, district health officials have been instructed to plan for introduction of Covaxin vaccine and orient all health personnel concerned immediately to ensure that the beneficiaries vaccinated with Covishield (first dose) are vaccinated with Covishield for second dose only.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the decision to introduce Covaxin in Ganjam was taken as the district has the highest number of ULBs. The vaccine will be dispatched to the district on Saturday. The government has once again urged the Centre to divert the vaccine doses allocated for private hospitals and revise the government and private vaccine allocation ratio from 75:25 to 95:5.

In a letter to the Union Health Secretary, Mohapatra has pointed out that the Centre had allocated 19.42 lakh doses of vaccines, including 9.25 lakh doses in June and 10.16 lakh doses in July to private hospitals against the demand of 2.23 lakh doses. “This means, the State lost 17.19 lakh doses of vaccines in the two months. We have requested to divert the vaccines allocated for private hospitals to the State quota,” he said. 

State receives 9.4 lakh doses of Covishield 

Odisha on Friday received 9.4 lakh doses of Covishield taking the stock to 10.55 lakh besides 4.18 lakh doses of Covaxin. As many as 31,292 people were administered the vaccine on the day. About 399 sessions have been planned in 15 districts on Saturday and there will be no vaccination in the rest 15 districts. 

