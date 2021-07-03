STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Farmers dig ponds of success to tide over crisis 

As per official records, as many as 3,644 applications have been received for the ponds and 575 have already been dug so far since last year. 

Farmer Gautam Pradhan with his harvest in Dimirimunda village

Farmer Gautam Pradhan with his harvest in Dimirimunda village | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Once deprived of sufficient water for irrigation purposes, 57-year-old Gautam Pradhan, a small farmer of Dimirimunda village under Kadligarh panchayat of Rairakhol block, was worried about his family’s survival particularly amid the pandemic. On the contrary, Pradhan has been earning three times of what he earned until last year, ever since he dug up a pond on his land under the the State government’s Farm Pond mission. 

Until last year, lack of irrigation facilities forced Pradhan to cultivate paddy in only one season on five acre of his land, and grew few vegetables only during the kharif season. While his paddy produce was affected in absence of proper irrigation facilities, vegetable sale also took a hit due to limited market access. 

Having dug a pond of 10mx10mx3m at a cost of Rs 55,200, he is now able to harvest rain water flowing from the nearby hills and store it for irrigation during dry spell of the kharif season. He is also cultivating cucumber, brinjal, okra, chilli, potato, and tomato during the period from September to May covering both kharif and rabi phases. 

The pond has also aided Pradhan in developing a small  orchard of papaya, banana, lemon and grafted mango in adjoining area for his family. In addition, he has taken to pisciculture to multiply his income. 
Expressing his happiness, Pradhan said, “Before the pond was dug,  I was able to earn about Rs 30,500 in one season.  Now, I am earning around Rs 1,14,000 and able to meet the needs of my family without any distress.”

Like Pradhan, hundreds of pandemic-hit farmers in Sambalpur, have been able to strengthen their livelihood due to efforts of the administration to promote the Farm Pond initiative in the water-scarce areas of the district. As per official records, as many as 3,644 applications have been received for the ponds and 575 have already been dug so far since last year. 

A 5T initiative of the State government implemented in convergence with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) launched in 2019, the Farm Pond mission is being implemented across nine blocks in Sambalpur district.  The funds for the ponds are met under MGNREGS. 

Contacted,  Project Director of Watershed department, Raghab Mallik said, “The ponds have been helping farmers to address problems related to irrigation and groundwater depletion. This will in turn boost produce and uplift livelihoods. Besides, the scheme is helping skilled and unskilled labourers earn wages as they are being engaged under MGNREGS for the pond digging work.” 

