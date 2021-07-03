STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report on HSC results of differently-abled students

The alternative assessment criteria for these students was also not considered in the absence of affiliation.

Published: 03rd July 2021 09:25 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission on Friday sought report from the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities (SSEPD) department and the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) over non-publication of HSC results of 139 differently-abled Class X students.

Results of these children were not published this year as their schools are not affiliated to the BSE. Acting on the petition filed by NHRC core committee member and Chairperson of Human Rights Front (HRF) Manoj Jena, the Commission has asked the SSEPD department and BSE to submit their report by July 22.
Shocked over the issue, the Commission said that it is concerned about the future of the special students.  

TNIE had published a report in this regard on June 26 where it was alleged that administrative lapses on part of the School and Mass Education and SSEPD departments put the careers of these 139 students from the nine special schools at stake with their HSC results not being published this year. The alternative assessment criteria for these students was also not considered in the absence of affiliation.

