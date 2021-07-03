STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man carries wife’s body in DHH, three suspended

The CDMO also instructed other employees of the DHH to remain vigilant in such type of sensitive cases.

Published: 03rd July 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rutumati’s body being shifted by her father and husband

Rutumati’s body being shifted by her father and husband | Express

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Not just shambolic, healthcare system in Odisha continues to carry its insensitive baggage despite claims of reforms. Sample this: In the district headquarters hospital of Kandhamal on June 30, a man had to carry his dead wife in his arms to the waiting hearse van because hospital staff would not bother.

Three days after the incident, the district health administration suspended three staff of the DHH and issued an explanation. Chief District Medical Officer Dr Rajashree Patnaik suspended a staff nurse and an attendant besides, dismissing a help desk assistant on Friday.An anaemic Rutumati Kanhor (40), wife of Balakrishna Kanhor of Motingia village under Phiringia block was admitted to the female ward on June 29. She, however, died during treatment on Wednesday. Balakrishna finished the formalities and called for the Mahaprayan van to take her body home.

While the van was parked outside the hospital, he sought help of the hospital staff to take the body to the vehicle but none agreed. Helpless, Balakrishna carried Rutumati’s body in his arms from the ward on the first floor through the staircase and placed it on a stretcher at the ground floor before dragging it to the hearse.

When he found it difficult to the lift the body on to the van, Rutumati’s father who was carrying the couple’s one-year-old child put the baby on the floor and helped his son-in-law in placing the body inside. And all this while, hospital staff and the public stood unmoved while some recorded the incident in their mobile phones instead of coming to their aid. The video hit the social media and went viral.  

When the matter came to the notice of the CDMO, she suspended nurse Mamina Patra, attendant in the ward Priyanka Mukhi and dismissed help desk assistant Ajit Kumar Kanhor who are supposed to coordinate in shifting of bodies.The CDMO also instructed other employees of the DHH to remain vigilant in such type of sensitive cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha healthcare system
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp