Odisha: Mining firm fells trees, Forest dept has no clue

The mining firm is being accused of cutting down a large number of trees other than those demarcated by the Forest department. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 10:03 AM

Trees felled in the forest near Jagadasahi under Joda block

Trees felled in the forest near Jagadasahi under Joda block | Express

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Away from the Forest department gaze, a private mining company, headquartered in Keonjhar’s Barbil, is alleged to have felled large number of trees to draw electricity supply for its proposed project in neighbouring Sundargarh district.Chopping of the trees, near Jagadasahi village under Joda block, has caused widespread resentment as the mining company apparently carried out the exercise without informing the local Forest department.

The mining firm needs power supply for its proposed project at Komando village under Bonai tehsil of Sundargarh district. Sources said, it was permitted a 132 KV electricity line by utilising 31 hectare forest land through the reserve forest area in Joda block. For the clearance, the Forest department had conducted a survey of the trees to be felled and accordingly the company deposited the compensatory amount with the government. 

Now locals complain that after getting permission, the company began felling the trees without presence of the forest officials which is a mandatory provision. The mining firm is being accused of cutting down a large number of trees other than those demarcated by the Forest department. 

After getting complaints from the locals, the Forest department has ordered stoppage of tree cutting in this area and an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts.Informed sources said, the mining firm carried out the tree felling even as Barbil is without a range officer since last one month. The forest range officer of Champua is managing the affairs in Barbil.Keonjhar DFO Swayam Mallick could not be reached for his comments on the matter.

