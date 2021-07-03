STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steel Executives’ Federation of India renews revised pay demand

SEFI general secretary and RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA) president Bimal Bisi wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking intervention for faster implementation of pay revision

Published: 03rd July 2021

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) on Friday renewed demand for pending pay revision of executives, a day after trade unions resorted to strike at the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and all other SAIL units across the country over pending wage revision of steel PSU workers.

On the day, SEFI general secretary and RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA) president Bimal Bisi wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking intervention for faster implementation of pay revision of executives and  urged not to link the issue with wage revision of non-executives. 

It is not justified in any sense to pay similar wages to both executives and non-executives as the executives governed by Conduct Discipline and Appeal (CDA) Rules perform with higher levels of responsibility and accountability, he wrote. 

