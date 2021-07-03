STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman, son held for attack on forest guard in Odisha

The arrested persons were identified as Lilabati Behera and her son Dharanidhar Behera of Bankuala.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two persons including a woman were arrested on Friday for attacking a forest guard at Bankuala village within Bhitarkanika National Park. The arrested persons were identified as Lilabati Behera and her son Dharanidhar Behera of Bankuala. Sources said forest guard Sunil Ranjan Routray was patrolling on a motorcycle in the park when he was assaulted with sharp weapons and wooden planks by some suspected poachers and their family members. Sunil sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

On Friday, forest range officer Manas Das lodged a complaint with Talachua Marine police alleging that Dhruba Charana Behera, Dharanidhar Behera , Sarbeswar Behera, Murati Behera, Lilabati Behera, Labanga Behera and Sasmita Behera attacked Sunil. Acting on the FIR, Lilabati and her son were arrested. Talachua Marine IIC Srikant Kumar Barik said the other accused managed to flee the village. “Raids are on to nab them,” he added.

