12-hour bandh called by farmers paralyses life in Bargarh district

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A 12-hour bandh called by farmers to protest the centralised token system for paddy procurement threw life out of gear in Attabira NAC area of Bargarh district on Saturday. The lawyers of the Attabira bar association lent their support to the farmers who demanded immediate lifting of paddy and regeneration of lapsed tokens.

Supported by many social organisations and locals, government and private offices, business establishments, shops, markets, banks and financial institutions remained closed due to the agitation but vehicular movement remained as usual.

This agitation was launched on June 28 with the dumping of paddy bags in front of the main gate of the office of Bargarh Collector Monisha Banerjee. Farmers also staged a dharna at the entrance gate of the Chief Civil Supplies Officer (CCSO). Over the last four days, farmers have blocked all the government offices in Attabira NAC area by dumping paddy bags, subsequently calling for a bandh on the day.

President of Attabira Bar Association, Unni Nair said, the demand of the farmers include renewal of lapsed tokens of the farmers who could not sell the paddy within the stipulated time and procurement of all the unsold paddy with the farmers at the right price.

President of the Odisha Rajya Krushak Sangathan, Birendra Kar said, hundreds of farmers failed to harvest and bring their paddy to the mandies in time due to the untimely rain and lapsed tokens. Besides, a large number of farmers have not received the tokens due to technical glitches and server problems.

“Despite several requests to regenerate lapsed tokens, the government has not paid heed,” added Kar. Attabira Sub Collector Subhendu Samal reached the spot to pacify the agitators but the farmers threatened to intensify the stir if the government did not fulfill their demands.